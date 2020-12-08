E-learning school project at Katraj public amenity plot gathers dust due to lack of funds

Pune The construction of e-learning school building, planned at the public amenity space on plot number 18, 19, 20 at Gokulnagar on Katraj-Kondhwa road, is incomplete since it was inaugurated nearly five years ago. The building under construction is in a neglected state and misused by anti-social elements. Some people also use the space for parking vehicles.

At a time when the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to lease out public amenity spaces in the city and augment its revenue by Rs 900 crore with residents opposing the move, the neglected school building exposes civic administration’s seriousness regarding utility of spaces.

The school project was inaugurated by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on January 26, 2016. According to area corporator Prakash Kadam, the project is incomplete as PMC is yet to sanction adequate funds.

When the project was okayed after it was taken up by corporator Bharati Kadam, the ward was under Prabhag 76 before it came under ward number 41 as per the revised ward schedule of the corporation.

The school project envisaged construction of a five storied building with two parking facilities at the ground level. Only parking facilities and three stories were readied. As of today, according to PMC officials, only 40 per cent of the construction work is complete during the past five years due to lack of funds. The flooring work, plastering, painting and electricity supply work is yet to be carried out.

A visit to the spot revealed the structure in a state of neglect with the basement filled with dirty rainwater. The absence of security guard at the site leaves the space to be used by anti-social elements.

Prakash said, “Initially the project came under ward number 76 and work started after funds were sanctioned. Later, the ward was revised and the corporation is yet to release funds to complete the project.”

PMC construction department head and executive engineer Shivaji Shankar said, “A number of developmental works are being done by PMC. We take up plans on priority. There is a 40 pc cut in funding of various projects due to the Covid situation. The school project will be completed after adequate funding is made available by the administration.”

Sujay Mahale, a resident said, “The e-learning school project will benefit the poor and middle class children of the neighbourhood. The administration should take up this incomplete plan on priority.”