ED searches at Sarnaik’s home: Fadnavis says agency must have evidence

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) must have evidence based on which it acted against Shiv Sena legislator and spokesperson Pratap Sarnaik and his sons Vihang and Purvesh.

The central probe agency raided 10 premises in Mumbai and Thane linked to Sarnaiks and the premises of the TOPSGRUP. The ED, according to officials, suspects that companies linked to Pratap Sarnaik and his sons have pumped money into TOPSGRUP’s Rahul Nanda’s businesses and wants to investigate possible money laundering.

“If ED has carried out searches, the agency must have done it based on some complaints or material they possess. I do not know much about the case since I am touring the state. For those who have not made any mistake, they do not need to be scared,” said Fadnavis while speaking to reporters in Solapur where he was campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sangram Deshmukh, ahead of the graduate constituency polls.

Reacting to Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut’s remarks that the action by ED is part of BJP’s vendetta politics and similar action can be taken against over 100 leaders from the BJP, Fadnavis said, “I challenge Sanjay Raut to please release list of 100 people. If there’s any substance, I will ask probe agency to initiate an investigation.” The former CM said that wherever there is action, Sena often cries foul.

Following the ED action, Raut, without naming the BJP, said that the party should forget the dream of coming to power in Maharashtra for the next 25 years, “no matter how much pressure it exerts or spreads terror through agencies. If you have begun today, we know how to end it.”