Eight cases of robberies, thefts reported in PCMC on Thursday

The first information report was lodged by Mahendra Laxman Sarvade (32), a resident of Bhosari.

Eight cases of robberies and thefts were lodged in Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate on Thursday where unidentified thieves stole cash, two-wheeler and jewellery.

In the first case, the Bhosari MIDC police have arrested three persons on charges of robbing Rs 3,120 from a hotel on Thursday.

In the second incident, Mayawati Ramrao Bharade ( 28), a resident of Sambhajinagar in Chinchwad has lodged a complaint with the Nigdi police station stated that two persons robbed her of cash and gold ornaments estimated to be worth Rs 40,050 while she was walking on the road towards her residence on Thursday.

The police have identified two accused in the case and are on their lookout.

In the third incident, Sindhu Hanumant Ghadge ( 60), has lodged a complaint with the Dehu road police stating that two criminals entered her house on Thursday. Both were armed and gained entry without permission and inquired her son. One of them identified as Sagar Shinde who is out on parole from the jail was armed with a chopper and robbed her of cash estimated to be worth Rs 15,000.

In the fourth incident, Sunny alias Rachit Rajendra Keswani ( 22), a resident of Yamunanagar has lodged a complaint with the Dehu road police stating that two persons came to his shop and demanded him to pay Rs 10,000 and beat them up when he refused. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including extortion.

In the fifth case, Mohan Premchand Sharma ( 39), a resident of Wakad has lodged a complaint with the Wakad police that his two-wheeler was stolen from his parking lot on Thursday.

In the sixth case, Rajkumar Sukumal Sutar ( 45) has lodged a complaint with the Dehu road police against unidentified thieves who stole two Exide batteries from his shop on Thursday.

In the seventh case, Sharada Suresh Jagtap ( 50) has lodged a complaint with Pimpri police against two unidentified motorcycle-borne thieves for snatching her ‘mangalsutra’ estimated to be worth Rs 90,000 while she was on a morning walk.

In the eighth case, Chetan Ramesh Kabbur ( 28), a resident of Chimbali had lodged a complaint with Bhosari police station stating that his two-wheeler was stolen from Tukainagar on Thursday.