Eight killed in three separate accidents on Pune-Solapur highway stretch

The Hyundai Santro car that was crushed in the accident in Yavat on Monday morning, killing five. (HT PHOTO)

Five people from Pune were killed in a collision between a container truck and a car at Yavat, around 50 kilometres from the city, on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Shobha Sharangowda Patil (38); Anita Siddheshwar Barde (40); Siddeshawar Chandrakant Barde (55); Shweta Siddheshwar Barde (23); and Santosh Mallinath Patil (38). They were all residents of an area near Khadi Machine chowk, Kondhwa.

The deceased Siddeshawar Barde, a 55-year-old, was driving the car registered in Pimpri Chinchwad.

While Anita Barde was the wife of the driver, Shweta was his daughter, and Shobha Patil was Anita Barde’s sister. The family members were returning from Solapur after visiting relatives, according to a complaint lodged by Sharangowda Patil (45) husband of Shobha Patil.

According to police officials, the car was heading from Solapur to Pune and was following a container truck with which it collided around 3:30am. The incident happened on the stretch of the Pune-Solapur highway in the vicinity of Sheru petrol pump in Yavat, according to the police.

“The car was following the truck and it came to an abrupt halt because of which the car rammed into it and the people in the car were killed,” said constable S Pansare, station house officer, Yavat police station.

The driver of the container truck has been identified as Amol Vilas Shinde, a resident of Walekhindi village in Jat taluka of Sangli. The truck, registered in Virar, Mumbai, was also heading towards Pune, according to the police.

A case under Section 304(a), 279, and 338 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Yavat police station against Shinde.

In another accident along the Pune-Solapur Highway stretch in Yavat, two people headed towards Karanataka were killed in a car collision in the late hours of Sunday.

One of the deceased has been identified as Kashinath Balkonde. The second deceased has not been identified, said poliec.

“Those two cars were headed towards Karnataka and collided with each other in the night,” said police inspector Bhausaheb Patil of Yavat police station.

This incident happened hours before the container accident in an area called Sahajpur located 11-12km away from the spot of the container accident.

A similar case was registered at Yavat in this accident as well.

In the third accident in Yavat, an unidentified body, in what police believe to be a hit-and-run case, was also found on Monday morning, according to Patil.