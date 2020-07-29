Sections
Elderly man allegedly kills wife, then dies by suicide; booked

A 70-year-old man has been booked by the Pune police on Wednesday for the murder of his 66-year-old wife, after both of them were found dead at their apartment in Karvenagar on...

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:43 IST

By Shalaka Shinde,

A 70-year-old man has been booked by the Pune police on Wednesday for the murder of his 66-year-old wife, after both of them were found dead at their apartment in Karvenagar on Monday.

The elderly man, according to the police, first murdered his wife and then, died by suicide. The couple cited reasons in a note left behind that they multiple health problems. A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Alankar police station against the 70-year-old.

“It is a case of suicide. They left a note stating that they have mutually decided to take this step due to the various illnesses they had. One of them had Parkinson’s disease, they had blood pressure and sugar problems and both faced difficulty in movement because of problems in their knees,” said Kalpana Jadhav, senior police inspector, Alankar police station.

The bodies were discovered after an executive, of the tiffin service they had hired, arrived on Monday afternoon. The man, according to police had retired from insurance company while wife was a former banker.



The bodies were discovered and taken for post-mortem while the police registered an accidental death report (ADR) in their name. After the post-mortem was over, the police found that the woman had either been strangled or choked to death before the man died by suicide, according to the police.

Therefore, the ADR was then turned into a case of murder.

