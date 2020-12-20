Elderly woman robbed by domestic helper of four days

The woman was missing ornaments on her person and found the storage cabinets in her bedroom to have been raided, according to the police. (Ht representative photo)

An elderly woman was sedated and robbed by the domestic helper who gave her tea under the pretext of giving her a massage.

The woman is suspected to have mixed a sedative with the water that she gave the 60-year-old woman to drink. She entered the room under the pretext of giving the woman’s limbs an oil-massage. The woman fell asleep at 11am, suspected due to the sedative, and woke up at 2pm.

The woman was missing ornaments on her person and found the storage cabinets in her bedroom to have been raided, according to the police.

“She had worked in the house only for four days. She wore a mask throughout the time she spent in the house so the complainant does not know how she looks. They had not taken the name, phone number, address or any identification from the woman. A 70-year-old woman, who lives in their neighbourhood, had recommended her. Even she is not able to provide proper information,” said senior police inspector Sardar Patil of Kondhwa police station.

The missing valuables include gold and diamond jewellery, silverware, jewellery receipts, key to a bank locker, and Rs 50,000 cash.

A case under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station.

Assistant police inspector Chetan More of Kondhwa police station is investigating the case.

This is the second such incident within eight days in the city. On December 12, the police had arrested four men who held an elderly couple at knife-point and robbed them of valuables worth Rs 11 lakh.

One of the four used to provide care for the couple and had quit the job around one year ago. The four were arrested two days after the theft.

The care-giving agency which had provided the arrested man’s services to the couple had come under the scanner and were found involved in multiple such cases, according to the arresting officials.