Election Commission is BJP’s branch: Raut

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 20:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha Sanjay Raut on Saturday alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is a branch of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the constitutional authority is desisting from taking action against the party.

Raut, while responding to a question on the ECI giving a pass to BJP’s promise to distribute Covid-19 vaccine for free, said that the opposition cannot expect anything better from the Election Commission.

“The Election Commission is BJP’s branch. What can anyone do? What else we can expect?” Raut asked.

The Sena MP, who is also the party spokesperson, said that while Bihar polls are being watched keenly, he would not be surprised if the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav became the chief minister after the assembly elections.



“The youngster does not have any support and investigation agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are hounding him. While his family members are in jail, he is challenging the Union government as it is suppressing opposition parties,” the Sena leader said, referring to Tejashwi.

“Therefore, I will not be surprised if he became the chief minister of Bihar,” Raut added.

He also hit out at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti who have sought restoration of Article 370 which gave autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir.

When asked about opposition leaders meeting Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari with their demands, the Sena leader said they should meet the ministers concerned instead.

Meeting the governor directly shows disrespect for the state, he said.

On Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s role in the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition, Raut said that Pawar advises the state government and no one should mind it.

