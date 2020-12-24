Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Police deny permission for Elgar Parishad Pune conclave: Here’s what you need to know

Police deny permission for Elgar Parishad Pune conclave: Here’s what you need to know

Police in Maharashtra’s Pune on Wednesday denied permission to retired justice BG Kolse Patil for organising an Elgar Parishad conclave in the city on December 31

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 12:11 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Security personnel at Vijay Stambh of Bhima Koregaon in Pune. (HT Archive)

Police in Maharashtra’s Pune on Wednesday denied permission to retired justice BG Kolse Patil for organising an Elgar Parishad conclave in the city on December 31, citing the Covid-19 pandemic, the detection of a deadly new strain of the virus in the UK, and the need to maintain law and order. Here is what the event is about and why it has been in the news over the last few years:

1. Caste clashes broke out in Pune’s Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018, and left one person dead and 40 injured a day after an Elgar Parishad was organised in Pune.

2. The conclave was organised ahead of the bicentenary of the 1818 Battle of Koregaon in which the British army, manned primarily by Dalit soldiers, defeated the Peshwas, the then rulers who instituted oppressive caste practises.

Also Read: Police deny permit for Elgar Parishad event



3. Fourteen academics and activists have been arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence.



4. The National Investigation Agency, which took over the probe into the violence from Pune police, has blamed Maoists for it.

5. According to a charge sheet filed in the case, Maoists were behind organising and funding of the conclave that was followed by the violence in Bhima Koregaon.

6. The Akhil Bhartiya Brahman Mahasangh had requested the Pune police to exercise restraint in acting on the request by Patil for permission to organise the Elgar Parishad this year.

7. Patil has described Elgar Parishad an anti-caste conference and had said he would move the high court if the permission was denied for it.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress march to President stopped, Priyanka Gandhi taken into custody
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Want to tell PM farmers won’t go back: Rahul Gandhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
by Shishir Gupta
Delhi CM to chair meeting to review Covid-19 vaccination preparedness
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar

latest news

Bigg Boss: Rakhi Sawant pretends to be possessed, freaks Jasmin Bhasin out
by HT Entertainment Desk
Congress march to President stopped, Priyanka Gandhi taken into custody
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Want to tell PM farmers won’t go back: Rahul Gandhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Esha Gupta hearts dad-daughter duo’s dhamakedar dance video on Insta
by Trisha Sengupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.