Sections
Home / Pune News / Employer abducts man over lockdown expenses, sprays sanitiser on his private parts: Cops

Employer abducts man over lockdown expenses, sprays sanitiser on his private parts: Cops

On June 13, the owner of the company and his aide demanded money spent by the complainant and bundled him into a car, an official said.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 10:18 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Pune

The complainant got himself admitted in a private hospital and lodged an FIR on Thursday. (Aalok Soni/HT File Photo)

A 30-year-old man was allegedly abducted and tortured by three men, including his employer, in Kothrud here in Maharashtra over a financial dispute regarding the victim’s stay in Delhi on the company’s money during the lockdown, police said on Sunday.

Though the alleged incident occurred on June 13 and June 14 at the firm’s office, an FIR was lodged only on July 2 with Paud police station, an official said.

The complainant used to work as a manager for the firm which organises exhibitions of paintings of artists, he said.

He had gone to Delhi for some official work in March but got stuck there due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, he said.



The complainant stayed in a lodge in Delhi and spent the cash given to him by his office, the official said.

“After returning to Pune on May 7, the complainant’s employer asked him to get quarantined in a hotel for 17 days. Since he did not have money, he mortgaged his phone and debit card before check out,” he said quoting the FIR.

On June 13, the owner of the company and his aide demanded money spent by the complainant and bundled him into a car, the official said.

“They took him to the firm’s office where he was confined. The owner and two others thrashed him and sprayed sanitiser on his private parts,” the official said.

They released him later, he said.

The complainant got himself admitted in a private hospital and lodged an FIR on Thursday.

Further investigation is underway.

No arrest is made so far.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Stuart Broad could miss 1st Test vs Wi due to tactical reasons: Reports
Jul 06, 2020 10:35 IST
West Bengal forest department recruits canine for anti-poaching operations
Jul 06, 2020 10:30 IST
Who has short shorts: Elon Musk sells them for real at $69.42
Jul 06, 2020 10:29 IST
Noida’s Covid-19 tally increases from 1 to nearly 3,000 in four months
Jul 06, 2020 10:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.