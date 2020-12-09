Sections
Engg, pharma admissions to begin from today

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 20:28 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

Maharashtra state common entrance test (CET) cell will start the admission process for Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) from December 13. Students have begin registering through the online mode. For BE admissions, the last date for registration is December 15 and document verification by December 16.

The admission process of Master of Engineering (ME) and Master of Technology (MTech) will begin from December 11. Master of Computer Application, Master of Pharmacy, Master of Architecture and Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BHMCT) will start from December 10.

Last date for registration for BPharm admissions is December 14 and students need to get documents verified by December 15.

According to a statement issued by the CET cell, students who will register for admissions till December will be marked as “non cap” and similarly for BPharm admissions students registering till December 14 will be marked as “non cap”. The detailed schedule of admission process of all the courses is uploaded on the CET cell website www.mahacet.org.

The first merit list for the BE admissions will be declared on December 17 and later on December 18 and 19 students can give their objection on it. On December 21, the final merit list will be declared and students can give their college preferences between December 22 and 24. Students need to confirm their admission from December 29 to 31 and from January 1, 2021, the second round of admissions will start.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held by state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant with state labour and excise minister Dilip Walse Patil and College of Engineering Pune and Government Polytechnic College, Awsari officials on Wednesday. Issues faced by prominent colleges during the current times were discussed.

