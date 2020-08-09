Engineering diploma admission process begins today
The Directorate of Technical Education in Maharashtra (DTE) has released the schedule for engineering diploma courses after 10th and 12th standard. The students willing to pursue...
The Directorate of Technical Education in Maharashtra (DTE) has released the schedule for engineering diploma courses after 10th and 12th standard. The students willing to pursue the course can start applying for admission online from August 10, Monday. The merit list for admission as per the applications will be declared on September 2.
This year, for the first time the entire admission process will be carried out online. As per the admission circular issued by DTE, the application, verification of documents and payment of fees will be carried out online from August 10 to August 25. Once a student applies for admission, he/she will be able to digitally verify the submitted documents. Any student that is unable to upload the documents has an option to go to a nearby facilitation centre of the DTE and get the documents verified.
Students will be given a prior appointment before visiting the centre and with proper social distancing, the documents will be verified.
Meanwhile, the admission seats for diploma admissions to the government and private polytechnic colleges have drastically reduced in the state. Also, many polytechnic colleges have closed down in the last few years due to fewer admissions. Currently, in Pune district, there are seven government polytechnic colleges, four aided colleges and 105 private polytechnic colleges.
From 2016 until 202, around 16,000 seats have been cut down in these polytechnic colleges. While 26 private colleges shut down due to lack of admissions.
Speaking about the issue, Dilip Nandanwar, joint director at Pune regional office of DTE said, “The percentage of admissions happening in government and aided polytechnic colleges are good in Pune district. And in some of the private colleges, the admission rate is also good, but in a majority of private colleges due to the lack of infrastructure, good faculty and placements, seats remain vacant on a large scale. In the last five years many such private colleges have closed down and even the numbers of seats are reduced.”
BOX
Engineering diploma admission schedule
August 10 to 25 – Students can apply online
August 11 to 25 – Documents verification
Temporary merit list will be declared – August 28
Students can take objection on the merit list – August 29 to 31
Final merit list to be declared – September 2
BOX
Shrinking polytechnic admissions in Pune
2016 –
Number of colleges – 142
Number of seats – 51,889
Number of admissions done – 22,957
2017 –
Number of colleges – 130
Number of seats – 44,722
Number of admissions done – 19,555
2018 –
Number of colleges – 123
Number of seats – 38,299
Number of admissions done – 17,582
2019 –
Number of colleges – 116
Number of seats – 35,432
Number of admissions done – 18,947