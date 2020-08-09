Engineering diploma admission process begins today

The Directorate of Technical Education in Maharashtra (DTE) has released the schedule for engineering diploma courses after 10th and 12th standard. The students willing to pursue the course can start applying for admission online from August 10, Monday. The merit list for admission as per the applications will be declared on September 2.

This year, for the first time the entire admission process will be carried out online. As per the admission circular issued by DTE, the application, verification of documents and payment of fees will be carried out online from August 10 to August 25. Once a student applies for admission, he/she will be able to digitally verify the submitted documents. Any student that is unable to upload the documents has an option to go to a nearby facilitation centre of the DTE and get the documents verified.

Students will be given a prior appointment before visiting the centre and with proper social distancing, the documents will be verified.

Meanwhile, the admission seats for diploma admissions to the government and private polytechnic colleges have drastically reduced in the state. Also, many polytechnic colleges have closed down in the last few years due to fewer admissions. Currently, in Pune district, there are seven government polytechnic colleges, four aided colleges and 105 private polytechnic colleges.

From 2016 until 202, around 16,000 seats have been cut down in these polytechnic colleges. While 26 private colleges shut down due to lack of admissions.

Speaking about the issue, Dilip Nandanwar, joint director at Pune regional office of DTE said, “The percentage of admissions happening in government and aided polytechnic colleges are good in Pune district. And in some of the private colleges, the admission rate is also good, but in a majority of private colleges due to the lack of infrastructure, good faculty and placements, seats remain vacant on a large scale. In the last five years many such private colleges have closed down and even the numbers of seats are reduced.”

BOX

Engineering diploma admission schedule

August 10 to 25 – Students can apply online

August 11 to 25 – Documents verification

Temporary merit list will be declared – August 28

Students can take objection on the merit list – August 29 to 31

Final merit list to be declared – September 2

BOX

Shrinking polytechnic admissions in Pune

2016 –

Number of colleges – 142

Number of seats – 51,889

Number of admissions done – 22,957

2017 –

Number of colleges – 130

Number of seats – 44,722

Number of admissions done – 19,555

2018 –

Number of colleges – 123

Number of seats – 38,299

Number of admissions done – 17,582

2019 –

Number of colleges – 116

Number of seats – 35,432

Number of admissions done – 18,947