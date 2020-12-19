Engineering students representing SPPU win first prize at national contest

Pune: A team of engineering students representing Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and from AISSMS College of Engineering Pune, got first rank at the national-level Anveshan 2019-20 competition in engineering and technology category.

The team presented a model named as “Automated Railway Crossing with Auto Train Speed Control and Live Tracking Technology”. The model focused on automatic railway crossings depending on the train speed and will help reduce accidents on tracks.

The students namely Anurag Lambor (BE, electrical engineering) and Gaurav Dudhe (TE, civil engineering) participated in the competition at undergraduate level. Earlier the Avishkar Research Convention 2019-20 was organised at different colleges across Nashik, Ahmednagar and Pune. For the preliminary round, more than 6,000 entries were received of which 2,500 were selected. The AISSMS team of Lambhor and Dudhe won at both university and national levels.

Their project was awarded first rank in the best innovation award among Pure Science, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Engineering and Technology, Medicine and Pharmacy ideas. The team was awarded by Nehru Science Centre and National Centre for Science Communicators and was selected for West Zone Anveshan - the Student Research Convention jointly organised by Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi and Department of Student’ Development, University of Mumbai at Mumbai University, Kalina Campus on February 19-20 this year. The team AISSMS COE Pune represented Maharashtra State and SPPU under the category of UG - Engineering and Technology against UG , PG, PPG and PhD level teams from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh ad Maharashtra states.

Lambhor said, “With the use of this technology which we have shown in our project, it will activate spikes once the shutters at the railway crossing being closed and will not allow people to cross the tracks. Every year hundreds of people die in such mishaps while crossing the tracks and so we focused on this major subject. Also, for bike riders crossing the tracks, in our system it will puncture the wheels of the rider once they start crossing the track.”