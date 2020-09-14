Ex-employee of SCDL in Pune booked for allegedly leaking details of 178 students for financial gains

Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning, which operates under the Symbiosis Open Education Society, found the leak of data back in December 2019. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative Image)

Two people, including a former employee of city-based Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning (SCDL), have been booked for allegedly leaking details of 178 students for financial gains.

The two persons have been identified as Sandeep Hengale and Sumar Kumar. While Hengale was in the examination department of the institute, Kumar is a former student, according to the police.

“He was working in our examination department. He shared the contact details of the students. That was our initial complaint. We formed a committee and corrected the situation and informed the particular students as well. There were no financial transactions, fortunately. He accepted his guilt and tendered his resignation,” said Swati Mujumdar, director, Symbiosis Open Education Society.

Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning, which operates under the Symbiosis Open Education Society, found the leak of data back in December 2019.

The incident took place between September 2018 and December 2019 and a complaint was lodged in December 2019. However, a case in the matter was registered on Saturday, according to college officials. Whether Mujumdar did manage to get in touch with any of the students is a matter of investigation.

“We have asked the police to investigate whether marks were changed at all. That was in December 2019. Since then, we have rectified the situation. Most of the over 170 students had not even failed. These are on-demand exams that students can take at any time. To the few students who could have been affected, we asked them to take a re-exam and they willingly did,” said Mujumdar.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Namdev Kumbhar (58), an official of the college, a resident of Model Colony.

“The issue was brought to light by the IT cell of the college itself. They brought the complaint to us,” said senior police inspector Sriram Paygude, cyber police station, Pune.

The evaluation head was found in breach of the University’s grace mark policy, according to the complaint.

“Now whether the students are party to the crime or are victims who were lured into the situation is a part further investigation,” said Paygude.

A case under Sections 464 (making false document), 465 (punishment for forgery), and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Cyber police station of Pune police.