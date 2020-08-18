Experts raise questions about Pune administration’s handling of Covid-19 situation

Electricians in PPE kit checking light switches, fans and tubelights at COEP hostel once the Covid patients are discharged from the rooms in Pune, India, on Monday, August 17, 2020. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Pune district in a new hotspot in the state as it has overtaken state capital Mumbai in the positive case count. Out of the 6, 04, 358 positive cases in the state as of August 17, 1, 32, 481 are from Pune district and 1, 29, 479 are from Mumbai, followed by Thane district with 1, 14, 896.

Even though the administration claims that the district has been testing more, Mumbai with a population of 1.24 crore has tested 6,51,593 while Pune as a district with a population of 94 lakhs has tested close to 5,57,225.

Experts have raised serious questions on the administration’s handling of the situation.

According to experts some of the loopholes which have led to this situation could be poor contact tracing, while state’s average contact tracing for every positive person is about 24, Pune city’s contact tracing is now only 11. A good tracing system helps break the chain by containing the spread of the virus.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, chairman, Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control Technical Committee, said, “Despite me repeating the same point in every meeting that the administration must focus 100 per cent on those who have comorbidities are also senior citizens and pick them up even at the slightest symptoms before they develop complications and put them under institutional quarantine. There has been no response.”

“Also, the people have failed to follow precautionary measures like maintaining social distance, wearing masks, and immediately reporting to hospitals in case of symptoms,” he said.

Meanwhile, while Mumbai came up with jumbo facilities two months ago, Pune is still scrambling to set up its jumbo facilities. Saurabh Rao, Divisional Commissioner said, “It is true that we have missed deadlines due to several reasons including rains, but we are hopeful that we could at least set up the critical care facilities at these centres for now.”

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, Indian Medical Association (IMA), said, “In Mumbai, the peak activity of coronavirus pandemic reached at the end of July and now it on a plateau in Mumbai. In Pune, the peak period will be experienced at end of August or in early September. So it is expected to overtake Mumbai. Secondly, in Pune, the testing activity is being carried out with a higher momentum than Mumbai for last 2 weeks. That’s why the number of new cases will be more. Third, in Pune, the patients are discharged after a full treatment of 10 or more days. So the number of active cases is on a higher side. At the same time in Mumbai the patients are discharged even on 5th day if the symptoms are abated.”

Dr Sanjay Dabhade, Jan Aarogya Manch, said, “I think that lockdown measures have limitations. We cannot restrict the movements of the people furthermore. Best way to contain the spread is personal safety measures. Cases are sure to rise. It is inevitable now our aim should be to check Case Fatality Rate and provide the best possible Health Care to all more attention towards high-risk patients.”

Rao further said that all possible contacts are traced in the district within two to three days. “Also that the infectivity rate or the R naught is now going down for Pune and hopefully in the next 17 day, we will reach a point where Mumbai is right now.” Rao also indicated at testing out of the ICMR guidelines juts like Mumbai did to stop the super spreaders. He also hinted at the discrepancy in the number of cases being reported by the state and the PMC which will be hopefully resolved by Friday.