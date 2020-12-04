Extended rainfall, lockdown affect strawberry production in Mahabaleshwar

At least 80 per cent of strawberry produced in India comes from the Mahabaleshwar (Maharashtra) while rest comes from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. (Hindustan Times Photo)

Strawberry production in Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station in Maharashtra, which accounts for almost 80 per cent of the total strawberry produced in India, has been affected due to extended rainfall and lockdown restrictions.

The extended monsoon which led to heavy rainfall during September and early October has adversely affected the fruit quality as well as output, said producers from Mahabaleshwar. As a result, the prices have gone up by almost 100 per cent as compared to the same duration last year.

This year, the selling price is Rs 300 per kilogram in Pune and Mumbai, while the normal rates during this season are between Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg based on the quality of the fruit.

Balasaheb Bhilare, head, Strawberry Growers Association of Maharashtra, said, “Due to lockdown induced restrictions, strawberries were cultivated late this year as plant exports from foreign countries such as Spain, Italy and America were delayed. Farmers usually plant the crop in September. However, plants came late and were sowed in October. After that, a retreating monsoon affected the plants as a result of which the overall cycle changed and fruit came in December in the market. Therefore, the prices are high.”

At least 80 per cent of strawberry produced in India comes from the Mahabaleshwar (Maharashtra) while rest comes from Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

According to Bhilare, farmers this year cultivated only 60 per cent of strawberries. “Out of total 4,000 acre of farming land, due to the uncertainty of the market, bad weather and fear of losses, farmers cultivated strawberries on 2,500 acre of land. Therefore, production is also less,” he said.

In Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani and Wai belt of Satara district, around 4,000 farmers produce strawberries.

Arvind More, retailers and wholesaler of fruits, Market Yard, said, “The rate is higher as compared to last year. Normally, fruits come in the Diwali season. The strawberries came late in the market and are limited in quantity. Due to which, the rate is high. Despite that, people are buying it.”

Prakash Dhamdhere, fruit retailer, Lake Town city, Bibvewadi, said, “The rate of one kilogram of strawberry is Rs 200 to 250 of second-grade quality whereas good quality strawberry is Rs 350 to Rs 400 per kg.”

Ramchandra Sable, former head of department of agriculture meteorology of MPKV Rahuri and associate dean and principal Agriculture College Pune, said, “The sort of untimely rains, higher humidity, temperature and cloudy weather have affected the plants and damaged the crop. Such weather affects the quality of high-value crops such as tomatoes, grapes, strawberries.”

Uncertainty over strawberry festival

There is uncertainty over the strawberry festival which is usually held during the Easter weekend (March-April) due to the pandemic. “Due to the possibility of the second wave of Covid-19, there is uncertainty about the festival, ‘’said Balasaheb Bhilare, head, Strawberry Growers Association of Maharashtra