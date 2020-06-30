Extraordinary will to fight makes auto driver inspiration to many in Covid times

Nagesh Kale who lost both his legs in an accident drives an auto rickshaw for 8-10 hours every day. (HT PHOTO )

Pune Nagesh Kale, 27, does not have legs. He cannot afford prosthetics.

Amidst the gloom and doom of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad battling the Covid-19 pandemic, Kale, an autorickshaw driver, shines like a bright light for his positive, “get-the-job-done” attitude.

Kale does not have legs, but, he has his rickshaw and the will, and heart, to ensure the pandemic does not slow him down.

“If I get a few long-distance daily customers it helps me financially, but, I can still earn on my own,” is Kale’s bottom line on his situation.

Kale met with a train accident between Pune and Mumbai in 2013, as a result of which his legs were amputated.

After the accident, Kale, who acknowledges the support he got at the time from his family, learnt to drive a rickshaw and since, has never looked back. He had to modify the rickshaw, and instead of leg brake, his auto uses a handbrake.

Nilesh Thelar, is Kale’s friend who played a key role in helping him learn to drive the rickshaw. “Nagesh’s stubbornness helped him to learn the auto. I did not have to do much and just helped him in the initial days then he did everything on his own,” Thelar said.

Kale, who lives in More wasti, Chikhali, with his wife and mother used to earn between Rs800-Rs900 per day before the lockdown.

Now he earns between Rs 200-Rs 300 daily.

Archana Kale, his wife, works in D-mart. “We got married in 2015, it was a love marriage. After his accident in 2013 he wanted my support and I was always there for him,” she said.

Once rickshaws were allowed back on the roads in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kale began operations immediately.

In what can only be viewed as a serendipitous outcome of his physical challenge, him conquering it in Covid conditions and living a full and successful life, Kale began to inspire customers he transported.

“I found customers who were downcast, were very uplifted hearing my story. Now, every afternoon, I visit different places - Wakad, Chinchwad, Pimpri and the Mumbai bypass road to pick passengers up. I just talk with them if they are interested,” says Kale.

“Lockdown has disheartened many people. I thought, if I can survive the worst crisis of my life then why can’t people survive through this phase. I decided to support them,” he said.

“If in life, I earn a good amount of money in future, then my dream is to open a driving school for the handicapped,” says Kale.

Facing suicidal thoughts… and conquering them

In the last two months, 47 people in Pimpri and Chinchwad have died in cases attributed to suicide. Nagesh Kale wants people to face tough situations instead of quitting.

Kale is no stranger to deep, dark, depressing, suicidal thoughts.

“In my life I got the feeling of committing suicide thrice – first, when the accident happened; then, when I was in Sassoon hospital and my parents had to do everything; and the third time again during my last phase of treatment as I was unsure about my future,” Kale said.

“With the help and support of my family and friends I did not give in and today, I live happily. No matter the problem, a person can survive. My life is an example,” is Kale’s view.

How Nagesh Kale changed my life

Kale has made new friends from customers he has ferried, and had the chance to share his story with.

Rinkesh Pardeshi, Chinchwad resident

“I was fired from my IT company in Aundh during lockdown and I could not go back to Lucknow. Since I was feeling depressed my friends suggested I take the help of a psychiatrist in Chinchwad, where I stay. I met this auto driver (Kale) whose story is really inspirational. Now, I look to interact with him thrice a week.”

Arpit Joshi, Wakad resident

“I got divorced before lockdown started. My parents stay in Mumbai and my lawyer told me to consult a psychiatrist, which is going well. I then met this rickshaw driver a few days back and he is so enthusiastic even in such a situation. He inspired me to develop strong will power like him.”

Cases of death by suicide in PCMC in April-May

Police station Suicides

Sangvi 4

Wakad 12

Hinjewadi 4

Pimpri 2

Chinchwad 5

Nigdi 4

Bhosari 8

MIDC, Bhosari 2

Chikhali 2

Dighi 3

Total 46