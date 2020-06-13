Fake currency racket: Counterfeit notes procured from Mumbai, Hyderabad

Rs 1,000 counterfeit notes were procured from markets in Mumbai and Hyderabad, according to police. (HT PHOTO )

Pune: After a day’s interrogation, the Pune police crime branch officials have learned that the accused men in the fake currency racket had procured the Rs 1,000 counterfeit notes from markets in Mumbai and Hyderabad. To convince the customers, arrested persons to pretend as descendants of “Royal Family of Nizam” by showing the picture of Nizam put up before their bunglow.

On June 10, there were two types of Rs 1,000 notes that were seized from a Sanjay Park bungalow in Viman nagar, Pune. While the ones procured from Mumbai were colourful, the ones procured from Hyderabad had a colour scheme similar to the demonetised Rs 1,000 notes.

In total, 3.18 lakh notes of the entire Children’s Bank notes found in the house were of Rs 1,000 denomination, according to the police submission in a local court in Pune.

The aim for the stacking of notes was to show availability through videos and photos that were spread within their network of potential customers.

“They kept a newspaper on top of the bundles and shot a video to show the number of notes available. The notes were merely for the video from what we have gathered so far,” said police inspector Anjum Bagwan of unit 4 of the crime branch of Pune police.

Bagwan said, “the six accused often lied to customers while citing Royal Family leanings. They used to tell customers that they are Nizam’s descendants and had put pictures of Nizam outside their bungalow.”

Three among the six accused were instrumental in circulating the videos.

“So far they claim to have circulated 20-25 videos of notes with newspaper on it. Once the video was circulated, they would ask for Rs 50,000 cash payment,” said PI Bagwan.

However, the method of cheating after the initial cash was delivered by the customers is not yet clear.

The arrested men were identified as lance naik Shaikh Alim Gulab Khan, 36, member of the Indian Army bank at Bombay Sappers; Sunil Badrinarayan Sarda, 40, from Kondhwa, Pune; Ritesh Ratnakar, 34, from Kamothe, Navi Mumbai; and Tufail Ahmed Mohammad Ishaq Khan, 28, Abdulgani Rehmtullah Khan, 43, and his son Abdul Rehman Abdulgani Khan, 19, of Meera Road in Mumbai.