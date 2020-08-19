Sections
Home / Pune News / Father arrested under POCSO for sexually assaulting daughter

Father arrested under POCSO for sexually assaulting daughter

The Chikhali police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from...

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:15 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

The Chikhali police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the police stating that her husband molested and allegedly resorted to wrong physical behaviour with her daughter in the house and was found committing the act.

Accordingly, she alerted the police and action was taken after the girl narrated the incident to her mother. According to the police, the victim and mother belong to poor background and the father was a driver by profession.

The Chikhali police have invoked IPC 376 (sexual assault), IPC 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Pocso Act.



Police sub-inspector Shyam Mhaske said, “We have booked the father under relevant sections of Pocso Act and also the IPC for his conduct against his own daughter. He has been arrested and a medical test has been done. Once we get the report, a few more IPC sections will be added to the existing FIR. The act took place inside the house where they are staying.”

Mhaske added “The accused is a driver and his wife works as a sweeper. The victim is 12 years old.”

