Fifteen tree falling incidents in 48 hrs as heavy rains, strong winds hit Pune

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:26 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Fifteen tree falling incidents have been reported across the city over the past 48 hours due to incessant rains.

Heavy rains coupled with strong winds led to such incidents in several parts of the city and suburbs, however, no one was injured and there has been no significant damage to property, central fire brigade officials said.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) fire department head and chief fire officer Prashant Ranpise said that the incidents were reported from Cantonment, Sahakarnagar, Karvenagar, Rasta peth, Salunke Vihar, Erandwane, Shivajinagar, Chatuhshrungi, Koregaon Park, Tathawade Udyan, Pashan, Sus road, Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Kothrud, Kondhwa and Bhavani peth. Most of the trees were located inside residential societies, he added.

“Due to heavy rains and strong winds, fully grown trees fell down in some societies and along the roadside. It led to traffic congestion at some places, but we cleared off those spaces in a short span of time. The wooden logs and other tree-related material have been handed over to the garden department,” he said.



An old tree fell inside the premises of the Damodar Society in Erandwane on Tuesday. Nobody was injured as society residents were inside their homes, according to fire brigade officials.

The fire department has also issued an advisory for citizens requesting them to avoid seeking protection under trees during the monsoon and instead search for safer options near residential societies or buildings. “Sometimes, the trees get uprooted and can injure the residents. There have been instances where branches falling from trees resulted in the death of residents and hence, we all must be careful during the monsoon,” Ranpise said.

In the recent past , as many as six persons have been killed in different tree branches and tree falling incidents in the city.

