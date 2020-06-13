Sections
FIR against college in Pune for conducting exams amid Covid-19 crisis

The exams were conducted at a school for students studying in class 11th commerce of the school run by Snehavardhan education trust.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 06:22 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Pune

Police, upon receiving information about the exam, reached the spot and found 27 students appearing for an exam. A case has been registered against 14 members of education trust in this connection. (Sanket Wankhade/HT file photo. Representative image)

An FIR has been registered against a college in Talegaon Dabhade of Pune district for holding a class 11 examination by calling students to the college despite restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Police, upon receiving information about the exam, reached the spot and found 27 students appearing for an exam. A case has been registered against 14 members of education trust in this connection.

All members of the education board along with teachers present at the spot have been booked by Pimpri-Chinchwad police.



Madhusudan Barge, Tehsildar said, “We received information on Friday morning that an exam for 11th standard of Snehavardhak junior science and commerce college was being conducted. The information was received that exams (repeat exam) of students failed in 11th standard was being conducted here.”

“We arrived at the spot and found that students were taking the exam in three different classrooms. A total of 27 students were called by the institute by messaging them about their exam timings and date. The government has banned such activities but still, students were called for exam and institute has violated the law and endangered the life of students,” Madhusudan Barge said.

A probe is on, Barge said.

