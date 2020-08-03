Sections
Home / Pune News / FIR against former MP Sanjay Kakade for threatening brother-in-law

FIR against former MP Sanjay Kakade for threatening brother-in-law

Case registered at Chatuhshrungi police is based on the complaint filed by Yuvraj Dhamale, a developer and brother of Kakade’s wife Usha Kakade, states that alleged life threats were given to him by Kakades in 2018

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 16:14 IST

By Yogesh Joshi, Hinudstan Times Pune

Dhamale in his complaint said that before 2012, he and Sanjay Kakade (in photo) were partners in a construction business. (HT PHOTO)

The Pune police on Sunday filed a First Information Report against former Rajya Sabha MP and Pune businessman Sanjay Kakade and his wife for allegedly threatening his brother-in-law with dire consequences over family disputes.

The FIR registered at Chatuhshrungi police based on the complaint filed by Yuvraj Dhamale, a developer and brother of Kakade’s wife Usha Kakade, states that alleged life threats were given to him by Kakades in 2018.

Kakade issued a statement denying all the allegations. “I have not spoken to Dhamale since 2018 even my wife is not on talking terms with him since the past one year. This seems to be a political conspiracy against me by someone who is using Dhamale as a proxy. I will take legal advice and file defamation case against him,” said Kakade in a statement.

Dhamale in his complaint said that before 2012, he and Kakade were partners in a construction business. In 2010, Dhamale started his independent construction business and since then both developed differences that led to family disputes.



Anil Shewale, senior police inspector at Chatuhshrungi police station said as per the complaint registered by Dhamale, he was given life threats by Kakade and his wife in August and September 2018 when he had gone to their house.

“The complainant alleged that when he had gone to their house, Kakade’s wife and his sister told him that though he started his own business and earned fame, he should always remember that whatever he has achieved, it was because of her husband,” said the officer.

He added that in the complaint, Dhamale also alleged that Kakade used abusive language and gave him life threats.

Dhamale in his statement said that he was afraid to file a complaint against Kakades as Sanjay Kakade was MP.

“In the statement, Dhamale said that since the last two weeks, he was feeling insecure, he approached the police and registered a complaint,” said the officer.

A complaint under section relevant sections of IPC was registered on Saturday.

