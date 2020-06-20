Sections
Home / Pune News / Firms in Pune’s Hinjewadi make a cautious start- with safety in mind

Firms in Pune’s Hinjewadi make a cautious start- with safety in mind

IT company offices are back in action, but following all safety norms in regards to Covid-19 guidelines

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 17:34 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

Employees follow social distancing norms at a cafeteria of Infosys company, Hinjewadi phase 3. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

With 33 per cent employees working from offices, IT company offices are back in action, but following all safety norms in regards to Covid-19 guidelines issued by the state government and local civic bodies.

According to the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) spokesperson, their primary focus is on safeguarding the health and well-being of our associates. “We are resuming operations in a phased manner in select offices with minimal capacity after careful consideration and taking into account civic authority and state government orders,” he said.

“We have rolled out guidelines in our campuses which includes awareness sessions for employees and vendors, self-declaration forms, alteration of workspace layout and virtual collaboration tools for meetings,” he added.

Vishal Kolekar, manager and HR and administration, NORD Drivesystems, a manufacturing firm located in Hinjewadi phase 2, said, “Social distance of at least 6 feet will be maintained at every point - assembly area, logistic area, meeting in the conference room, canteen/cafeteria, assembly area, security checking point among others.”



“We have nominated one supervisor in each floor/section, who will act as a volunteer and check whether our company SOP has been strictly followed by employees. If anyone is found not following SOP then they will initially warn them if again the same person is found, then the volunteer will escalate to a higher authority for necessary action,” said Koleakar.

“Companies are strictly following work from home. Only employees from IT support team and BPO are coming to the office while rest of people which includes coders, developers and testing teams are working from home,” said an employee who is working in IT sector as a team leader since last 25 years.

“Social distance norms are followed by all in the companies here. Special care is taken in cafeteria and washrooms,” an employee from Phase 1 of Hinjewadi said.

“Social distance norms are followed right from the security gate when we enter the campus,” said an employee from a company located in phase 2.

“There is no traffic on the roads and it becomes easy to commute,” said added another employee.

