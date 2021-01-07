First final merit list for MH CET courses declared

Going forward, students who have now registered for counselling should check their seat allotment in the final merit list on the official website – mahacet.org. (Hindustan Times)

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell declared the first final merit list for its various courses on Wednesday.

Until now, 94,087 students have confirmed their admissions for Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) course, while 62,734 students for pharmacy and 41,259 students for MBA have confirmed their seats.

Going forward, students who have now registered for counselling should check their seat allotment in the final merit list on the official website – mahacet.org.

Earlier, the provisional merit list for the courses was declared on January 2, subsequently the first final merit list based on the provisional merit list and category wise seat allotment is done. Students who are convinced with the seats allotted to them in this merit list can confirm their seat for the CAP round one.

“The entire admission process through the CET cell for various courses is carried out online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now students need to check the merit lists online and then confirm their admissions as per allotted seats. From tomorrow, the online submission and confirmation for CAP round one will be available online until January 9. Students need to login through their login id and do the necessary process,” said Chintamani Joshi, commissioner state CET cell.

“Once the confirmed admission process is completed, then the provisional allotment result for CAP round one would be declared on January 13. After which, students need to accept the offer and confirm their seats. Those students who do not wish to confirm their admissions in this round have another choice of moving to CAP Round two, if the seat allotted, is not as per their first choice.” added Joshi.

This year through Maharashtra CET cell, a total 5, 42,431 students registered for entrance exams of which 3, 86,604 appeared and 1, 44,827 candidates did not appear. As the cutoffs of colleges are expected to be higher this year, students are worried about getting a college of their choice.

The results of the exams were declared on November 28, 2020, and 19 students scored 100 percentile in PCB group while 22 students got a 100 percentile in the PCM group.