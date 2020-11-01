Five arrested, 95 booked for attempted murder, vandalism

The accused carried swords, choppers, wooden rods, bats and cement blocks, according to the complainant. (Getty Images)

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested five men and booked 95 others, most of whom are unidentified, for attempted murder and vandalism of vehicles in Pimpri.

The incident took place at Nehrunagar area of Pimpri at 11:30 pm on Friday.

“We cannot reveal their identities as co-accused might become alert,” said senior inspector Milind Waghmare of Pimpri police station.

A complaint was lodged by Nilesh Subhash Jadhav (35) of Nehrunagar.

“The men arrived in several cars and were looking for a person. They have vandalised seven to eight vehicles in the area,” police inspector (crime) Rajendra Nikalje of Pimpri police station.

The accused carried swords, choppers, wooden rods, bats and cement blocks, according to the complainant.

Jadhav told the police that one of the attackers charged at him with a sword while he was keeping his laptop in his car. As he allegedly ducked the attack, the sword made a cut on his back. He also sustained injuries on his hands, neck, and head.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), rioting, and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4, 27 of Arms Act; Section 3 and 7 of Criminal Law Amendment and Section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Pimpri police station.