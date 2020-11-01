Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Five arrested, 95 booked for attempted murder, vandalism

Five arrested, 95 booked for attempted murder, vandalism

The incident took place at Nehrunagar area of Pimpri at 11:30 pm on Friday.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 16:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The accused carried swords, choppers, wooden rods, bats and cement blocks, according to the complainant. (Getty Images)

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested five men and booked 95 others, most of whom are unidentified, for attempted murder and vandalism of vehicles in Pimpri.

The incident took place at Nehrunagar area of Pimpri at 11:30 pm on Friday.

“We cannot reveal their identities as co-accused might become alert,” said senior inspector Milind Waghmare of Pimpri police station.

A complaint was lodged by Nilesh Subhash Jadhav (35) of Nehrunagar.



“The men arrived in several cars and were looking for a person. They have vandalised seven to eight vehicles in the area,” police inspector (crime) Rajendra Nikalje of Pimpri police station.

The accused carried swords, choppers, wooden rods, bats and cement blocks, according to the complainant.

Jadhav told the police that one of the attackers charged at him with a sword while he was keeping his laptop in his car. As he allegedly ducked the attack, the sword made a cut on his back. He also sustained injuries on his hands, neck, and head.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder), rioting, and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4, 27 of Arms Act; Section 3 and 7 of Criminal Law Amendment and Section 37(1) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Pimpri police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
Nov 01, 2020 16:01 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 16:58 IST
Nitish Kumar govt is anti-woman, Congress ups ante in Bihar
Nov 01, 2020 16:27 IST
CSK vs KXIP Live: Lungi Ngidi strikes again, removes Neesham
Nov 01, 2020 16:57 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress attacks govt on women’s safety in UP, Bihar and all the latest news
Nov 01, 2020 16:57 IST
KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates
Nov 01, 2020 16:58 IST
Tripura’s 90-year-old gangraped, accused’s family says it ‘ conspiracy’
Nov 01, 2020 16:56 IST
IPL play-off is a small little tournament, says MI skipper Rohit Sharma
Nov 01, 2020 16:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.