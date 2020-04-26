Five deaths, 72 fresh cases reported in Pune on Sunday; city death toll now stands at 72

The city reported five deaths and 72 fresh cases of Covid-19 positive patients on Sunday.

The death toll now stands at 72 in Pune city, while the final count of progressive cases stood at 1,139 on Sunday.

Out of the five deaths, three were reported from Sassoon hospital. The three include, a 66-year-old male from Hadapsar who was admitted to the hospital on April 24 and died on Saturday night. He had type 1 respiratory failure with hypertension. The second death was of a 65-year-old male from Patil Estate, Shivajinagar, who was admitted to the hospital on April 20 and was declared dead on Sunday at 12:40pm. The cause of death is type- I respiratory failure with bilateral pneumonia with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), myocarditis and acute kidney injury (AKI) and the patient was Covid-19 positive.

The third death was of a 40-year-old male residing at Kondhwa who was symptomatic since April 18 and was admitted to Sassoon on April 22. He was declared dead on Sunday at 3.40pm. The cause of death is stated to be respiratory failure with bilateral pneumonia with acute kidney injury, myocarditis, acute respiratory failure with hypertension along with him being Covid-19 positive.

The other two deaths were reported from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. The first was a 77-year-old male from Ganesh peth who was declared dead on Saturday late night and apart from being a Covid-19 positive patient, the cause of death was stated as acute infective exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with multiple organ dysfunction syndrome with hypertension. The second death was of a 51-year-old male from Ganeshnagar in Yerawada, who died on April 24, but the swab reports had been received on Saturday late night confirming that he was Covid-19 positive.

There are currently 44 critical patients in the city out of the 1,139 progressive positives.

Six patients were also discharged after completing the incubation period of 14 days and testing negative for two consecutive tests within a 24-hour gap. Till date, 165 patients have been discharged after being declared as completely cured of Covid-19 infection.