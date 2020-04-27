Sections
Five deaths, 78 new Covid-19 cases in Pune on Monday

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 22:20 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

The city reported five deaths and 78 fresh cases of Covid-19 positive patients on Monday. The death toll in the city is 77 as of Monday evening while the total progressive positive cases stand at 1,217.

Also, 11 patients were discharged on Monday after being declared as fully recovered, taking the final count of recoveries to 176 in the city.

Four deaths were reported from Sassoon and one from Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital on Monday. The four deaths include a 64-year-old female from Ghorpadi gaon who was symptomatic since April 18 and was admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 23. She tested Covid-19 positive on April 24. She also suffered from hypertension and diabetes. She was declared dead on April 26 at 9:30pm.

The second death was of a 48-year-old female residing at Parvati who was symptomatic since April 16 and was admitted to the hospital on April 18. She tested positive on the day of admission. She suffered from diabetes, hypertension, ischaemic heart disease, obesity, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), myocarditis and acute kidney injury. She was declared dead on Monday at 12.30am.



The third death was of a 38-year-old male from Kondhwa who was symptomatic since April 19 and who was admitted to Sassoon on April 25. The swab report came Covid-19 positive on Monday and the patient was declared dead at 10am on Monday. He suffered from diabetes mellitus and acute kidney injury.

The fourth death, which took place on April 12, was brought on record on Monday by the Sassoon administration, of a 65-year-old female residing at Somwar peth who was symptomatic since April 8. The patient was admitted to Sassoon on April 11 and was on mechanical ventilator. The patient died on April 12 at 8 am and her swab report was received on the same day in the evening.

The fifth death reported from the private hospital was of a 74-year-old male from Khadki who was admitted to Deenanth on April 26 and died early morning on Monday. The patient suffered from multi organ distress syndrome, urosepticshock and diabetes along with being Covid-19 positive.

Out of the 77 deaths reported in Pune city, 59 are from Sassoon General Hospital.

