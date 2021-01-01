Five steps to get a driving licence online in Pune

The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 makes it mandatory for a vehicle owner to possess a valid Driving Licence to be able to drive his vehicle in the country.

Step 1:

Visit the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways website parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/ and click on online services and driving licence-related services.

Step 2:

Select the name of your state: Maharashtra, and continue to fill in all the required personal details

Step 3:

Before submitting the application, you will have to upload all scanned copies of the required documents on the official Parivahan website.

Step 4:

In the final step, you will have to book a slot for your driving licence test and pay the application fees online. On the selected date, appear for the test 30 minutes before your time slot.

Step 5:

A driving licence in Pune is issued on the basis of the driving test. If the applicant passes the test, then the driving licence will be issued to him via speed post.

To register visit www.parivahan.gov.in/parivahan/

Eligibility criteria

Valid learner’s licence.

An individual can apply for a motorcycle with an engine capacity not exceeding 50cc on attaining the age of 16 years.

An individual can apply for a light motor vehicle on attaining the age of 18 years.

For a heavy motor vehicle on attaining the age of 20 years.

One can apply for a permanent Driving Licence after 30 days or within 180 days from the date of issuance of the learner’s licence.

Types of driving licences in Pune

Motorcycle without gear

Motorcycle with gear

Invalid carriage

Medium goods vehicle

Medium passenger vehicle

Heavy goods vehicle

Heavy passenger vehicle

Road roller