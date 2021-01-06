Five steps to get duplicate marksheet from the Pune university

Step 1:

Applicant first needs to go to SPPU official website – Certificate section – then student first needs to create an account on the SPPU website, by clicking on the ‘Create Account’ link.

Step 2:

Once Account has been successfully created, student needs to complete his/her profile information and then save it. After successfully saving the profile, click on ‘Certificate Section’ link in the left hand menu.

Step 3:

In Certificate Section, student needs to select the certificate type he/she wants and then proceed to fill application details and click on ‘Save’ button.

Step 4:

Then, click on ‘Proceed to Print’ button. It will show upload Document page, upload all required documents for the certificate and then to print click on ‘Print to Proceed’ button.

Step 5:

Finally to make payment - the ‘Payment Mode’ page will show up, select your Payment Mode and Bank type. Then click on download application and download Challan.Both links will generate PDF files, save them and print them.

“When a student applies for a duplicate marksheet it is important to fill all the details carefully . Once your online application and payment is done successfully, the student needs to visit our Student Facilitation Centre and by producing the payment receipt you will get the duplicate marksheet,” says Mahesh Kakade, director of the board of examination and evaluation.

To register: visit www.unipune.ac.in

Contact number: 020 25621343