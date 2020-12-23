Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Five steps to: Online RTE (right to education) admission

Five steps to: Online RTE (right to education) admission

Right to education (RTE) Act was started in April 2010 and the online registration process starts in January. This year, process has been delayed due to Covid and is still on

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:25 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

Parents wait for verification of forms for RTE admissions at a centre in a school. (Praful Gangurde/ HT File Photo)

The RTE Act was started in April 2010 and the online registration process starts in the month of January. This year, process has been delayed due to Covid and is still on

STEP 1: Parents need to register online. Application number and password will be communicated to you on your registered mobile number

STEP 2: Fill up the child’s and parent’s details; also locate the address while filling up the application form to list schools within one-three km from your place of residence

STEP 3:Upload all necessary documents; then confirm your admission and take the printed application along with the required documents to a help desk, the location of which will be provided online. They are physical helpdesks at schools



STEP 4:RTE admission lottery will be announced online; parents can check their application status online

STEP 5:Once the name of the child comes in the lottery, parents need to approach the school administration, submit required documents and complete the admission process.

While filling up the online form, parents have to use the Google map to locate their home and accordingly give a preference of the schools that exist withing one-three km from your house. If parents are not able to locate their home on the map, they can use a nearby landmark location

Mukund Kirdat, education expert, said, “The RTE admission process is easy and simple to understand and follow, but often, due to technical errors parents face issues. Each parent applying for the admission process should first read the admission manual given on the official website.”

To register visit: https://rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in / https://student.maharashtra.gov.in

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror network in Awantipora
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
by Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
‘Not even fully Jammu based’: Omar Abdullah jibes BJP after DDC election results
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘Befitting reply to Mehbooba Mufti’: Anurag Thakur on J&K DDC election
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Tisca Chopra: More female actors becoming brave in their choices
by Juhi Chakraborty
Sonakshi inspires us to add Pilates to New Year resolutions, benefits here
by Zarafshan Shiraz
‘No need to convene Kerala Assembly session unnecessarily’: Muraleedharan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
‘Tram World’ set to offer sneak peak into Kolkata culture
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahanvi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.