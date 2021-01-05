Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Five steps to rebate on property tax in Pune

Five steps to rebate on property tax in Pune

Get a discount on your property tax for installing a rain water harvesting system and/or solar water heating system

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 17:53 IST

By Prachi Bari, Hindustan Times Pune

PMC offers rebate on property tax for installing a rain water harvesting system and/or solar water heating system. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

Step 1:

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is offering a five per cent tax rebate for properties with an operable rain water harvesting system and/or solar water heating system. Housing societies or homes with either of the two facilities are liable to get the discount.

Step 2:

Citizens need to submit a no-dues certificate for the property. This certificate is available online on the property tax department’s website.

Step 3:

Citizens or housing societies need to submit bills showing purchase of material for rain water harvesting system and/or solar water heating system. These systems and the certificate must be certified by an authorised consultant.

Step 4:



If the housing society is applying for the rebate, it should give details of each flat owner residing in the society with the property number. The society will need to submit documents showing the same.



Step 5:

After submitting the documents, PMC officials will conduct a site inspection. If the systems are operational then the rebate will be granted.

To boost rainwater harvesting, solar systems and garbage processing within the premises, PMC is giving a rebate to citizens. The condition is only that the system should be active and in a running condition. Those having these facilties should apply to PMC in the stipulated format, says Vilas Kanade, PMC property tax department head.

For more information, visit https://www.pmc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Dept/rainharvesting.pdf

Helpline 020-25501000

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

British PM Boris Johnson calls off India visit, cites need to oversee response to Covid-19
by HT Correspondent
China flies choppers over Lhasa in military drill to tame Tibet
by Shishir Gupta
Central Vista project case of ‘misplaced priorities’: Congress after SC nod
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Bihar prepared for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says CM Nitish Kumar
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Camping advert of man eating bat sandwich investigated in Australia
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Budget Session likely from January 29, Budget on February 1
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Biotechnology e-Symposium in Delhi: Impacts on human health in 21st Century
Speeding truck mows down 10-year-old boy cycling near his house in Ludhiana
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.