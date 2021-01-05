Five steps to rebate on property tax in Pune

Step 1:

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is offering a five per cent tax rebate for properties with an operable rain water harvesting system and/or solar water heating system. Housing societies or homes with either of the two facilities are liable to get the discount.

Step 2:

Citizens need to submit a no-dues certificate for the property. This certificate is available online on the property tax department’s website.

Step 3:

Citizens or housing societies need to submit bills showing purchase of material for rain water harvesting system and/or solar water heating system. These systems and the certificate must be certified by an authorised consultant.

Step 4:

If the housing society is applying for the rebate, it should give details of each flat owner residing in the society with the property number. The society will need to submit documents showing the same.

Step 5:

After submitting the documents, PMC officials will conduct a site inspection. If the systems are operational then the rebate will be granted.

To boost rainwater harvesting, solar systems and garbage processing within the premises, PMC is giving a rebate to citizens. The condition is only that the system should be active and in a running condition. Those having these facilties should apply to PMC in the stipulated format, says Vilas Kanade, PMC property tax department head.

For more information, visit https://www.pmc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Dept/rainharvesting.pdf

Helpline 020-25501000