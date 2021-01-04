Five steps to register property in Pune

Investing in a property - be it residential, land, or commercial - is one of the hot-ticket conversations in investment circles heading into the new year. (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

Step 1:

For a change of the ownership or purchase of any property, flat or land, registration is a must. It gives legal protection of ownership. The property should be registered at the sub-registrar’s office in your area. It reduces the risk of the frauds and resolves disputes

Step 2:

Before purchasing a property verification of the title of the property and estimation of value is important. With the help of an advocate, citizens can conduct verification to check the ownership of the property. Its estimation is important before getting into an agreement.

Step 3:

Terms and condition are fixed in the document for preparation of stamp papers and sale agreement. Stamp duty is a tax collected for transactions that involve legal documents such as the sale deed, conveyance deed and sale agreement.

Step 4:

To transfer or purchase any property, citizens need to visit the sub-registrar’s office and pay the stamp duty which would be applied as per sale price. The sale price should be always greater than the ready reckoner prices.

Step 5:

After paying the stamp duty and submitting the required documents citizens need to approach the registrar’s office. Both buyer/s and seller/s should remain present in the office when the documents are registered.

Registration of property is important without which the transaction is not considered legal. Any agreement like purchase or sale should be registered at the sub-registrar’s office. It is a simple process which gives legal ownership to the purchaser, says Vijay Pawar, advocate.

The registration process can be done online as well, but citizens will still have to visit the sub-registrar’s office when the documents are registered.

Helpline 88880 07777