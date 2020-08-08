Five thefts in PCMC on Thursday

Sections
In the first incident, Dr Surbhi Sanjay Magu, 27, a resident of Madhujan housing society in Pimpri lodged a complaint with the Pimpri police stating that some unidentified thieves gained entry into her locked dental clinic and stole a Dell laptop and cash, estimated to be worth Rs 10,400.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 16:56 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

In the second case, unidentified thieves broke open the vegetable shop of Rahul Rampratap Agarwal, 23, a resident of Ajmera housing complex in Pimpri and decamped with cash, mobile and instruments worth Rs 8,000. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Five incidents of house break-ins were reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday, where thieves stole gold ornaments and cash. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

In the first incident, Dr Surbhi Sanjay Magu, 27, a resident of Madhujan housing society in Pimpri lodged a complaint with the Pimpri police stating that some unidentified thieves gained entry into her locked dental clinic and stole a Dell laptop and cash, estimated to be worth Rs 10,400. According to the police, the thieves broke open the left shutter with the help of an iron rod and entered the clinic.

In the second case, unidentified thieves broke open the vegetable shop of Rahul Rampratap Agarwal, 23, a resident of Ajmera housing complex in Pimpri and decamped with cash, mobile and instruments worth Rs 8,000.

In the third case, Mirza Shafique Baig, a resident of Keshav nagar lodged a complaint with the Bhosari police saying that his two-wheeler was stolen from his society’s parking lot in Keshavnagar, Bhosari.



In the fourth incident, Somnath Pandurang Kate, 48, a resident of Pimple Saudagar has lodged a complaint with the Dehu road police stating that some unidentified thieves stole cash of Rs 69,000 from the locker of a wine shop located on the first floor of the building. The thieves gained entry by breaking open the iron window grill.

In the fifth case, Ranjitkumar Mohasairam Ram, 24, a resident of Tamhane vasti in Chikhli lodged a complaint with at the local police station stating that his two-wheeler was stolen from his residence on Thursday by some unidentified thieves.

Criminals on record for theft and robberies are being called for questioning in connection with the spate of thefts.

No arrests have been made so far.

