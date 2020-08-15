Flyers slurp immunity booster drinks at Pune airport

After domestic flights have resumed operations, there has been an upward rise in flyers preferring immunity booster drinks from our traditional kitchens, including haldi doodh (turmeric milk), kadha, soup, rasam and all types of tea.

These drinks are believed to improve immunity and are now in high demand as Covid-19 pandemic has hit the world.

Pune airport is known for its affordable drinks including tea for just Rs 10 and with the drinks priced at just Rs 50 per glass, for both economic or business class, flyers now prefer to drink these immunity boosters.

Most of these drinks have been introduced for the first time after the domestic flights started operating since May 25 this year after being under lockdown for two months. Pune airport has a dedicated lounge, ‘Earth Lounge’ for flyers located inside the airport premises.

Ranjan Swain, unit manager for the lounge said, “We have started certain immunity booster drinks after certain passengers enquired about it and now the demand is good. Although, air traffic has gone down substantially and so has the number of passengers. However, with those limited passengers we have had a good response to these drinks. The most popular beverages earlier were tea or coffee which has now been replaced with turmeric milk, kadha, soup, rasam and all types of tea.”

Swain also added that social distancing norms and sanitizers at all points are kept for easy access at the lounge. The alcohol counter which is another favourite beverage for flyers at all airports usually has been shut for now as per government orders. In view of Covid-19, people prefer these ‘immunity boosters’ as opposed to the always favourite tea and coffee, these drinks are not being chosen by flyers in huge numbers.

Javed Shaikh, a frequent flyer said, “There are some great immunity boosting items on the menu and they are really tasty too. I really appreciate their efforts.”