Home / Pune News / Flying squads in rural areas to check violation of Covid-19 norms

As the rural areas from Pune district have started reporting a surge in Covid-19 positive cases, the administration has begun constituting squads to act against those not...

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 20:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

As the rural areas from Pune district have started reporting a surge in Covid-19 positive cases, the administration has begun constituting squads to act against those not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms.

As on Friday, rural areas of Pune district have reported 2,159 progressive cases of which 1,573 have recovered. As many as 71 deaths have been reported in rural Pune.

According to district collector Naval Kishore Ram, who visited Khed on Saturday to review the situation, it was decided to have larger containment zones in rural Pune areas instead of micro-containment zones to bring restrictions on the larger territory.

“We discussed the situation in Khed and other areas and decided to implement containment zones in larger areas. A decision was also taken to constitute flying squads to act against people not wearing masks and violating social distancing norms,” said Ram.



The squad includes staff from police, revenue and health department. It will fine people and file first information reports (FIRs) against them if found violating the guidelines repeatedly

“We have already filed FIRs in Khed, which has reported over 118 cases,” said Ram.

