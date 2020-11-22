Sections
Home / Pune News / Fmr corporator, son arrested in Ambegaon garbage plant case

Fmr corporator, son arrested in Ambegaon garbage plant case

he two are accused of provoking people to charge at the garbage processing unit and set it ablaze

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 16:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The entire place was damaged and the fire was alight for over two days. (HT PHOTO )

A former corporator and his son, Shankar Beldare (55) and Kunal Beldare (35) were arrested by Pune police on Friday in the case of setting Ambegaon garbage processing unit ablaze on November 2.

“They were produced in court on Saturday and granted bail,” said senior police inspector Jagannath Kalaskar of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

The two are accused of provoking people to charge at the garbage processing unit and set it ablaze. The entire place was damaged and the fire was alight for over two days.

The police are also investigating other people’ involvement in it.

A case under Sections 435, 427, 143, 147, and 149 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

