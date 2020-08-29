Following complaints of bed mismanagement, PMC administration appoints officers at hospitals

In view of the Covid-19 rising cases, district administration has decided to appoint dedicated officers at major hospitals offering critical care, who will be available 24x7 at the hospital, to ensure smooth bed management, shifting of patients and functioning of the centre.

The officials have been appointed at dedicated Covid care centre and dedicated Covid hospitals where prompt critical care is required. The administration in its order has also stated that the officers must be physically present or else face action under the Epidemic Diseases Management Act.

Pune collector Rajesh Dekshmukh said, “We have issued these orders following complaints of lack of coordination and bed unavailability. Pune has enough beds now with jumbo facilities functioning and adding thousand beds for critical care. We are increasing our testing capacities in rural areas too. As of this week, testing has gone up two times of what it was in the second week of August. We have also increased contact tracing which was 11 as of July 30 and has gone up to 12.55 as of Saturday. So, we expect more cases to arise and we are preparing for the same.”

The appointed officers will be responsible to ensure bed availability for patients as per their requirements for critical care. Often these hospitals are under various government agencies which can cause hindrance in communication and so these officials have been given the power and responsibility to ensure smooth communication. Each officer has been assigned a dedicated hospital and also dedicated time slots.

The officers have to update the district administration’s Covid management dashboard centre about the availability of beds.

Now, fines for not wearing masks or spitting: Pune collector

Deshmukh said that the Pune police is empowered to fine people who do not wear masks or spit on the road. He said, “During my rounds across various talukas we saw that 30-40% of the people do not wear masks and roam around the area freely. Earlier, there were designated people to penalise such miscreants, but now the Pune police will also be empowered to fine such people. A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on people who violate the norms and endanger the lives of others.”