Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Former corporator booked in extortion case in Pune

Former corporator booked in extortion case in Pune

The extortion money was allegedly demanded in the presence of three witnesses and involved a land dispute with the university, according to the police.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 16:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A case under Section 384 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Loni Kalbhor police station. (HT FILE PHOTO/ For representation only)

A former corporator from Khed has been booked in a case of alleged extortion involving Mangesh Karad, managing director of MIT. The complaint in the case was lodged in August 2018.

The former corporator was identified as D Bhosale, according to the police.

“They had filed the complaint in some other parts. It went around all the places and finally reached us only three days ago. So, we have registered it. What happened after the alleged demand was made is not yet clear,” said senior police inspector Suraj Bandgar of Loni Kalbhor police station.

The extortion money was allegedly demanded in the presence of three witnesses and involved a land dispute with the university, according to the police.

A case under Section 384 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Loni Kalbhor police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India has a 2-word rebuttal to Imran Khan’s NSA claim, says it’s fiction
Oct 14, 2020 16:53 IST
Justin Trudeau throws darts at Prez Xi to mark 50 years of ties with China
Oct 14, 2020 15:53 IST
Pakistan PM’s aide faces criticism for linking India to 2014 Peshawar school attack
Oct 14, 2020 15:32 IST
Maharashtra allows metro, business exhibitions from tomorrow
Oct 14, 2020 16:59 IST

latest news

Cabinet approves new STARS project under NEP 2020 to strengthen school education system
Oct 14, 2020 16:55 IST
8-ft long python found in Uttarakhand roadways bus, gives mechanic fright
Oct 14, 2020 16:55 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: IMD’s air quality models capture spike in air pollution in Delhi and all the latest news
Oct 14, 2020 16:54 IST
Indira Holiday Home kids celebrate wildlife
Oct 14, 2020 16:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.