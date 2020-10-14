Former corporator booked in extortion case in Pune

A case under Section 384 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Loni Kalbhor police station. (HT FILE PHOTO/ For representation only)

A former corporator from Khed has been booked in a case of alleged extortion involving Mangesh Karad, managing director of MIT. The complaint in the case was lodged in August 2018.

The former corporator was identified as D Bhosale, according to the police.

“They had filed the complaint in some other parts. It went around all the places and finally reached us only three days ago. So, we have registered it. What happened after the alleged demand was made is not yet clear,” said senior police inspector Suraj Bandgar of Loni Kalbhor police station.

The extortion money was allegedly demanded in the presence of three witnesses and involved a land dispute with the university, according to the police.

A case under Section 384 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Loni Kalbhor police station.