Four additional judges appointed at Shivajinagar district court to reduce pendency in cases

The appointment of four more judges will lead to a quicker reduction of the pendency and streamlines the work process towards achieving regularity, said district judge Neeraj Dhote. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative Photo)

Four senior judges have been appointed at the district court, Shivajinagar to expedite the hearings and reduce pendency in cases.

Pune District Bar Association had petitioned before the Bombay High Court seeking appointment of additional judges to cater to an increasing number of cases pending before the court. Notification to the effect was issued by district judge Neeraj Dhote.

Currently, all types of courts are operational in the city. However, only ten per cent of work is going in the sessions court due to the restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, bar association stated.

“We wanted the courts to function regularly and had petitioned before the Bombay High Court seeking appointment of more judges to reduce pendency of cases,” he said.

“The hearings will begin from Monday. Hearings, arguments and final orders are pending before the sessions court. The appointment of four more judges will lead to a quicker reduction of the pendency and streamlines the work process towards achieving regularity,” he said.