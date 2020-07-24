Sections
Four arrested for duping two in KCB job fraud

Four arrested for duping two in KCB job fraud

Jadhav and Gurav have together duped four more men in a similar way

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 16:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The suspected forgery came to the notice of KCB after one of the victims arrived at the board office in December with an appointment letter (Getty Images)

Four men were arrested by the Pune police crime branch Unit 4 for duping two men of Rs 3 lakh each by promising them a job in the Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) as cleaners. Two of them are suspected to have duped four other people as well.

Three of the four were identified as Avdhut Tukaram Kashid, a resident of Kadlas in Solapur; Dayanand Damodar Jadhav, a resident of Mangalvedha in Solapur and Bharat Krushna Kate, a resident of Sangola in Solapur, according to police. Their police custody remand till July 22 had led to the arrest of a fourth accused identified as Pramod Bhagwan Gurav, a resident of Karad, Satara and a native of Mumbai. Gurav is in police custody till Friday.

The four had duped two men identified as Tukaram Dhore and Ganesh Akhade by forging signatures of the Pavan Kumar Singh, CEO of Khadki Cantonment Board on their joining letters for the job of cleaners. They had taken an amount of Rs 3, 00,000 from each of the two men for the forged document.

Jadhav and Gurav have together duped four more men in a similar way, according to a statement issued by Unit 4 of Pune police crime branch.



Gurav and Jadhav had extracted the logo of KCB from its website using scanning software, according to the police.

The suspected forgery came to the notice of KCB after one of the victims arrived at the board office in December with an appointment letter with signature of Pramod Kumar Singh, chief executive officer, KCB, according to senior police inspector Rajendra Sahane of Khadki police station.

A case under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Khadki police station.

