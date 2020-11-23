Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Four arrested for murder of 19-year-old in Hadapsar, Pune

Four arrested for murder of 19-year-old in Hadapsar, Pune

The four are among five people booked for the murder of Aniket Shivaji Ghaytadak (19), a resident of Malwadi in Hadapsar

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 17:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The reason for the murder is not yet clear. However, the deceased and one of the accused were involved in a feud recently, according to the police. (Getty Images)

Four men were arrested on Saturday night for the murder of a 19-year-old in Hadapsar, whose body was discovered in the early hours of Saturday, according to the police.

The four have been identified as Shubham Sanjay Modak (20), a resident of More Vasti in Manjri; Bunty Tanaji Tupe (23), a resident of Adarsh Vasahat in Malwadi; Pratik Ashok Tambekar (21), a resident of Dangmali area; and Prakash Balu Kamble (23), a resident of Malwadi brick kiln in Hadapsar, according to the police.

The four are among five people booked for the murder of Aniket Shivaji Ghaytadak (19), a resident of Malwadi in Hadapsar.

“We received information through an informant about the killers of Aniket Ghaytadak being present near Kawdipat toll plaza in Pune,” read a statement issued by senior police inspector Balkrushna Kadam of Hadapsar police station.

The reason for the murder is not yet clear. However, the deceased and one of the accused were involved in a feud recently, according to the police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and rioting of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 4(25) of the Arms Act and Section 37(1)(3)with 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registered at the Hadapsar police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Travellers from 4 states to carry Covid-negative report: Maha govt in order
Nov 23, 2020 17:48 IST
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
Nov 23, 2020 16:17 IST
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
Nov 23, 2020 16:35 IST
Covid-19: UP releases new guidelines for wedding, guest limit capped at 100
Nov 23, 2020 17:34 IST

latest news

Traffic movement restricted at old Pashan-Sus flyover in Pune
Nov 23, 2020 17:46 IST
Joe Biden’s win is good for India-US ties
Nov 23, 2020 17:46 IST
In Nepal, how domestic politics is colliding with geopolitics
Nov 23, 2020 17:44 IST
Himachal schools, colleges shut till December 31; night curfew in 4 districts
Nov 23, 2020 17:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.