Four arrested for murder of man in Hadapsar

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:20 IST

By Shalaka Shinde, Hindustan Times Pune

Four men were arrested by Pune rural police for the murder of a man whose body was found callously abandoned by the roadside in Magarpatta on Friday.

The four were identified as Narayan Shankar Vyas, (30), a resident of Sathevasti in Sadeteranali, Hadapsar; Jitesh Tukaram Kadam (31) ,a resident of Malwadi, Hadapsar; Santosh Sundar Pujari (35), a resident of Janwadi, Gokhalenagar; and Sampat Maruti Kalantre (41), a resident of Machi market in Hadapsar, according to the police.

“Yes, the case was already registered in Hadapsar and then transferred to us. We have arrested all four people who are suspected to have been involved,” said senior police inspector Suraj Bandgar of Loni Kalbhor police station.

The deceased was identified only as Santosh (34), who lived in Malwadi, Hadapsar along with some unidentified roommates, according to the police.



His body was found wrapped in a piece of cloth and disposed at the side of the road near Lohiya Garden in Magarpatta, Hadapsar.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and 34(common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hadapsar and then Loni Kalbhor police station.

Vyas is a native of Bhilwada in Rajasthan and had temporarily employed the deceased man on December 31 for a catering order that Vyas had accepted.

The police was informed by an onlooker about four men in a pick-up truck who had dropped a body near a kiosk near Lohiya Garden. The police traced the truck with the help of technical analysis and found it to have been owned by Vyas, according to a senior official.

Meanwhile, the body was sent for post-mortem at Sassoon General Hospital and it was declared by the doctors that the man died of asphyxiation and was, therefore, found to have been murdered, according to senior police inspector Balkrushna Kadam of Hadapsar police station.

The motive of the murder could not be ascertained immediately. However, the four men will be produced in court to be remanded to police custody for further investigation, according to the police.

