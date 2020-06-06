Four arrested for murder of teenager in Thergaon

Four men were arrested on Saturday by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for the murder of a teenager in Thergaon on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Vrushabh Gaikwad, 18, a resident of Jagtapnagar area of Thergaon gaonthan, according to the police.

The four arrested have been identified as Kishor alias Gudya Dnyandeo Shelar, 25, a resident of Chinchwad; Sijin Filip George, 26; Rohit Lalan Singh, 22; Sachin Sathe, 26; all residents of Kalewadi, according to police. Gudya Shelar has a history of seven cases against him, according to officials at the Wakad police station.

The deceased teen was involved in a dispute with George days before his death.

“George and Gaikwad had been involved in a dispute for the past seven-eight months after Gaikwad used abusive language towards George’s mother. They all regularly consumed alcohol and used drugs. They were known to each other,” said police sub-inspector Harish Mane of Wakad police station.

The four had attacked the deceased with sharp weapons and injured him on his head, stomach, and right hand. They had also bludgeoned him with stones before he succumbed to his injuries in the lanes of Jagtapnagar area.

A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Wakad police station.