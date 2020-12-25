Sections
Home / Pune News / Four arrested for producing, selling gutkha using machine

Four arrested for producing, selling gutkha using machine

The police seized gutkha worth Rs 1,65,720 and an Innova car worth Rs 6,00,000 from their possession

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 17:11 IST

By Shalaka Shinde, Hindustan Times Pune

A police official demonstrates the functioning of the seized gutkha making machine in Bhosari. (HT PHOTO)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested four men on Wednesday and seized a machine they used to produce and sell gutkha from on Thursday.

The four were identified as Prashant Rohidas Kumkar (29), a resident of NDA road in Angalabe in Haveli; Sanket Ramchandra Bhabhdale (28), a resident of Dhayarigaon on Sinhagad road; Shridhar Popat Raykar (26), a resident of Dhayari on Sinhagad road, according to the police.

“We arrested them from Kasarwadi in the Innova in which they had the gutkha. Later on, in a room set that was near one of their houses in Dhayari, we found a machine used to make the gutkha along with plastic packets used for packaging. They were arrested yesterday (Wednesday) and were remanded to judicial custody,” said assistant police inspector Siddheshwar Kailase of Bhosari police station.

The police seized gutkha worth Rs 1,65,720 and an Innova car worth Rs 6,00,000 from their possession during the arrest. Later on, the police also found a machine used to make the gutkha and packets used for packaging it.

A case was registered under Sections 188, 269, 270, 272, 273, and 328 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 51(b) of National Disaster Management Act 2005, and Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid19 Regulation, 2020 was registered at Bhosari police station.

