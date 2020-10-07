Sections
Home / Pune News / Four booked for realtor’s murder; police widen probe

Four booked for realtor’s murder; police widen probe

The dispute was regarding a piece of land spread across 10 acres and located at survey number 348 of Bavdhan Budrukh area of Pune

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The identity of the assailant, however, has not yet been established, according to an official. (HT PHOTO )

The Pune police have booked four people in the case of the murder of a realtor who was shot dead in broad daylight on Monday.

The deceased man was identified as Rajesh Haridas Kanabar (64), a resident of Sopanbaug Ambience Emperial, Ghorpadi, Pune.

While the police have not revealed the names of the three people who are being questioned, they are suspected to be related to the land dispute that the deceased man was fighting for several years. The identity of the assailant, however, has not yet been established, according to an official.

“We are investigating multiple angles. We are interrogating some people at the moment but it will not be right to reveal their names yet,” said Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of Pune police.



Senior police inspector Shrikant Shinde of Bund garden police station who is investigating the case remained tight-lipped about the investigation.

The dispute was regarding a piece of land spread across 10 acres and located at survey number 348 of Bavdhan Budrukh area of Pune.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the driver of the deceased man Vishwas Gangawane (32), a resident of Yerawada who saw the shooting while he was waiting for his employer.

Kanabar had come to the collector’s office for a hearing about a land dispute. While he was making his way towards his car, he stopped to buy fruits from a nearby vendor and turned around to enter his car when a pedestrian ran towards him, shot him, and fled the spot, police officials said.

The driver has told the police that he suspects the other party in the land dispute to have commissioned the murder as the dispute was about to land in favour of the deceased realtor.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(25) of the Arms Act was registered at Bund garden police station.

