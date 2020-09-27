Sections
Four people trying to buy an educational society in Konkan duped of ₹15 lakh

Dealings began in September 2018 and lasted until July 2020 when the men realised they had been duped, according to their complaint. The police are looking for two people, including a woman, in the case

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 16:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Money transaction began in March 2019 and ended in April 2019. While some amount was paid in cash, some was paid through a bank transfer, according to police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative Photo)

A group of four men from Pune were duped of ₹15 lakh by people who offered them help with a loan of ₹10 crore.

The police are looking for two people, including a woman, in the case. The two suspects allegedly made the complainant believe in 2018 that they could get the loan approved within 30-45 days for a price, according to the complainant.

The dealings began in September 2018 and lasted until July 2020 when the men realised they had been duped, according to their complaint. The money transaction began in March 2019 and ended in April 2019. While some amount was paid in cash, some was paid through a bank transfer, according to police.

A complaint has been lodged by Fareed Shaikh (51), a resident of Ghorpade peth who owns a fair price shop.



“They learned about a Konkan-based education society that was up for sale. They decided to buy it and then use to make further educational institutes. For the purchase, they were looking for loan money. One of the complainant’s friend put them in touch with one accused. The friend who recommended the suspect is now a witness in the case,” said police inspector Shabbir Sayyed of Swargate police station who is investigating the case.

The witness, who helped the complainants find the accused, worked in the district bank previously.

The complainant realised that they had been duped after the accused stopped answering their calls.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Swargate police station against unidentified two people.

