Home / Pune News / Free online classes begin for Class 11 students in state

Free online classes begin for Class 11 students in state

The classes have begun on YouTube: state official

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The Maharashtra education department on Monday started online classes for Class 11 students for all streams to prevent loss of the academic session due to the Covid-19 outbreak. (GETTY IMAGES (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

PUNE The Maharashtra education department on Monday started online classes for Class 11 students for all streams to prevent loss of the academic session due to the Covid-19 outbreak although the admission process is currently on hold due to Maratha reservation issue.

“The classes have begun on YouTube and over 62,000 first-year junior college (FYJC) students have so far enrolled for these classes,” said Dinkar Patil, director, state council of educational research and training (SCERT).

“Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic students had suffered and so we do not want them to suffer a loss of the academic session and so we have started online classes,” he said. Currently, the admission process is on hold due to Supreme Court order on Maratha community jobs and education reservation, he added.

“The online classes have started for all streams of Arts, Science and Commerce on YouTube,” he said.

The registration process for these free online classes is still going on, students can enrol for the same.

“It is a good decision by the state education department to start online classes. It will benefit the students,” said Yash Bhandari, an FYJC student.

