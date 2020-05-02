Sections
Home / Pune News / Friday’s stormy rains uproot 75 trees, damage gantry and mobile tower

Updated: May 02, 2020 19:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Stormy winds and heavy rains that lashed Pune on Friday destroyed 75 five trees and also led to the collapse of a massive gantry near Sancheti Hospital and a mobile tower in Mangalwar peth. No one was injured due to the absence of pedestrian and vehicular movement on the roads due to the lockdown, Pune fire brigade chief Prashant Ranpise said.

The stormy winds and rains occurred for around two hours in the afternoon on Friday. A total of 14 fire tenders and eight rescue vans had to be deployed across the city to clear off the roads and areas where trees fell, Ranpise said. The removal of debris was still in progress till Saturday afternoon.

The Fire Brigade control room said that huge, aged trees with large trunks fell in different areas of the city such as Sadanandnagar, Kasturi chowk, Mominpura, Quartergate, Pudumjee Park, Hirabaug Society area, Maharashtra Housing Society, Parvati Darshan, Kothrud and Koregaon Park. The mobile tower fell down in Mangalwar peth, but nobody was injured.

During the storm, power supply was disrupted in some parts of the city.



