‘From towing the two-wheeler to on spot repair, we are offering free service’

Harish Angolkar, president, Scooter, Motorcycle Repairer Research Association

People associated with emergency services required in the fight against Covid-19 (coronavirus) do not have to worry about being stranded if their two-wheelers develop a technical snag. A call to the Scooter, Motorcycle Repairer Research Association (SMRRA) will help locate mechanics in the area. The association’s president, Harish Angolkar, 57, says that all repair work is free of cost. Angolkar who is a mechanical engineer also has a garage called Automaint in Model colony. The association has 450 members in Pune.

What exactly is your role in this crisis?

Our garages have been shut March 21, however, we would receive numerous calls from essential workers regarding technical sag in their vehicles. After a video call with the members of the association,we decided to help them. From towing the two-wheeler to repairing on the spot, we are offering them free service, we only charge for the parts which need replacing. We have created a team of 25 members who have the garage and the house together to save travelling out. We have covered areas like Bibvewadi, Kothrud, Karvenagar, Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Sadashiv peth, Shaniwar peth, and Deccan gymkhana. We directly went to the police with our request and they not only supported us but also guided us on how to reach a spot immediately when needed. We have offered help to 350 people so far out of which 40 per cent are police officials. The first case was that of a doctor from Ratna hospital, near my garage in Model Colony.

How does your day begin and roll out?

I am a professional badminton player hence I exercise on my house terrace. I start taking calls post 9 am. Once I get a call, I confirm if the person is an essential worker and then coordinate with the association member in the area. This continues till 4 pm. We have also received distress calls at night.

What precautions are you taking?

We always wear masks, jackets and gloves. We do not allow customers to stand with us while we are doing repair work, We ask them about the problem on call and tend to the vehicle alone. We use a sanitiser before and after the repair work is done.

What is your assessment of the Covid-19 crisis n Pune? How is it unfolding?

The civic administration is doing a very good job, but some people do not understand the graveness of the situation. In peth areas, people are using the time period, which is given to purchase essential products, to roam around instead of sitting at home. I appeal to people to not misuse this time period.

What gaps do you see in health and relief work?

A lot of people are not receiving credible information and hence believe in rumours which creates panic. Recently in Wadharwadi someone mentioned that free food grains were being donated and people gathered in the chowk, causing problems for the police. People should be firm and only buy essentials at one time, it not necessary to go out every day, plus they should take advantage of weekly or 15-day food packages which are sold by many green grocers and vegetable sellers to reduce the number of outings.