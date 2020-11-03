Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / FTII student film wins top Cinéfondation prize at Cannes 2020

FTII student film wins top Cinéfondation prize at Cannes 2020

CatDog, a film made by students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) won the first prize at the Cinéfondation selection, student’s section, at the...

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 14:41 IST

By Prachi Bari, Hindustan Times Pune

CatDog, a film made by students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) won the first prize at the Cinéfondation selection, student’s section, at the Cannes Film Festival 2020.

This film won against 1,952 entries from 444 film schools across the world, and was the only Indian film at Cannes. The award was adjudged on October 28, 2020.

The film, directed by the 2013 batch of FTII students, was directed by Ashmita Guha Neogi; Prateek Pamecha was director of photography; Vinita Negi, the editor; Kushal Nerurkar was sound designer; and Neeraj Singh was production designer.

The 22 minute film was shot in 2018 and is a portrayal of relationships of a family. This first prize includes a grant of 15,000 euros.



“It is a matter of great pride for us students, when our classmates win such a prestigious award,” said V Aadith, president, FTII students’ association.

He added, “Any film getting shortlisted for the Cinéfondation section deserves praise anyway, but CatDog winning the award during such troubling times such as these, is especially welcome news.”

The film was due to be screened at Cannes in May, but the current pandemic ruled out the normal functioning of the festival. A limited outdoor event was organised last week to honour the winners.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Nov 03, 2020 10:14 IST
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Nov 03, 2020 14:25 IST
Posters won’t be pasted outside homes of Covid-19 patients: Delhi govt tells high court
Nov 03, 2020 13:47 IST
US Elections 2020: Voting begins, first ballots cast in New Hampshire
Nov 03, 2020 13:26 IST

latest news

J&K: Peoples’ Democratic Alliance for Gupkar Declaration to visit Jammu on November 7
Nov 03, 2020 14:53 IST
Rupee trims early gains to end flat at 74.41 against US dollar
Nov 03, 2020 14:53 IST
Rajkummar Rao reveals his nickname from school days, Roger. Watch
Nov 03, 2020 14:50 IST
FTII student film wins top Cinéfondation prize at Cannes 2020
Nov 03, 2020 14:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.