FYJC admissions in Pune on hold following SC order on Maratha quota

Second general merit list in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad was to be declared on September 10.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 17:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The second general merit list for Class 11 or first-year junior college (FYJC) in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, which was to be declared on Thursday, September 10, has now been suspended until further notice. (HT PHOTO/FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)

The second general merit list for Class 11 or first-year junior college (FYJC) in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, which was to be declared on Thursday, September 10, has now been suspended until further notice.

An official statement issued by the government of Maharashtra’s school education and sports department on Wednesday read: “Declaration of Allotment list for Round-2 was scheduled to be displayed on September 10, 2020, as a part of Std 11 Centralised Online Admission process 2020-21. However, with reference to the orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India (regarding SEBC reservations), the rest of the admission process is postponed till further notice. Further time table for 11th online admission process will be declared after government approval.”

A total of 30,556 admissions have been taken by students in 304 colleges in both the cities.

Wednesday was the last day for students to register grievances and corrections about the admission process. A total of 2,688 grievances were registered by students, of these, 2,688 have been and solved by the education department.



For this year’s Class 11 admission, a total of 72,820 students are eligible for the first round of admission in 304 colleges of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

“We have cleared and responded to all grievances raised by students in the first merit list. Now from our side, the process is completed and the students can continue the admission process. This year’s admission process is going very smoothly ,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune.

